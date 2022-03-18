Candice Warner’s Hilarious Message for Husband Daivd Warner Goes Viral

David Warner’s wife, Candice Warner responded to a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on its official Twitter with a hilarious message for her life partner.

On the 5th day of the Test match at National Stadium Karachi, David Warner was seen fixing the uneven areas on the pitch with the help of a hammer.

The former professional lifesaver wished her spouse to contribute like this more at home. “I wish David Warner would do this a little bit more around the house!!”

I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/hFhdFGqPTA — Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) March 17, 2022

There were some uneven areas near the crease that had been creating difficulties for the bowlers to land the front foot safely.

It is also to mention here that on day 4 of the drawn match, Australian skipper, Pat Cummins was also seen doing the same.