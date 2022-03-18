First-ever Cloud Policy a Huge Milestone for Pakistan: Minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque Friday said that the prime minister provided the Digital Pakistan vision to the country.

Addressing the Pakistan Cloud Summit 2022 as the chief guest, the minister said that the first Cloud Policy by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) was the greatest milestone achieved by Pakistan. He said that efforts were being made to connect the country to the whole globe through improved connectivity.

ALSO READ Eleven Startups Showcased at Pakistan Tech Fest 2022

Underscoring the need for exploration and investing in information technology, the minister said that our target after achieving the milestone of 4G should be 5G. He said that the transformation of the industrial and information technology economy would not only boost the economy but would also create job opportunities.

Haque said the performance of the MoITT was outstanding for the past three years. The MoITT invested more than Rs. 57 billion in connectivity-related initiatives, he added.

Addressing the summit, Federal Secretary (IT & Telecommunication) Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that the world was moving fast towards the transformation of IT and IT services, therefore Pakistan’s agrarian economy should shift towards an IT-based economy.

ALSO READ Foreign Direct Investment Up 6% in First 8 Months of FY22

Later on, the contract signing ceremony was held between Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Huawei to offer cloud service to the IT Industry.