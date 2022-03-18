Honor Magic4 Ultimate Unveiled With Huge Sensor and Ceramic Build

The Honor Magic4 series was announced for the international market at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), which took place in Barcelona last month. However, the company has now unveiled the Honor Magic4 Ultimate Edition in its Chinese home market. The Ultimate Edition combines a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with a ceramic body and a large 1/1.12-inch camera sensor, among other features.

Design & Display

In terms of the build, the smartphone comes with a glass front and a ceramic back, supported by an aluminum frame.

The Magic4 Ultimate sports a 6.81″ LTPO AMOLED display with a standard 120Hz refresh rate that can go as low as 1Hz. The display also boasts a high-frequency PWM dimming at 1,920 Hz. The device makes use of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometrics and authentication and comes with IP68 dust and water resistance.

Furthermore, the Magic4 Ultimate provides two color options to choose from, ceramic black and ceramic white.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, the Honor Magic4 Ultimate houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and packs 12GB RAM with 512GB of internal storage. However, expandable storage isn’t an option in this case.

On the software front, it runs Magic UI 6.0 on top of Android 12.

Cameras

For photography, the handset makes use of a Penta-camera unit, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with a sensor size of 1/1.12 inches. It also includes a 64MP ultrawide lens supported by a 64MP periscope telephoto that allows 3.5x optical zoom and a 50MP spectrum camera.

Additionally, there’s also an 8×8 dToF sensor as well as an 8-channel sensor that detects the color temperature of ambient light or any flicker from artificial lighting. While the selfie camera uses a 12 MP sensor with a 100° wide lens, and has a 3D depth sensor next to it for facial recognition.

The camera setup is supported by a custom image processor designed specifically for this smartphone. It offers 28.8 TOPS peak performance with a power efficiency of 13.4 TOPS per Watt. It processes imagery from the camera in 20-bits per channel and offers 4K night mode with live preview.

Battery & Availability

Powering the Magic4 Ultimate Edition is a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 100W fast wired charging, as well as a wireless charging of 50W. This latest smartphone will be available in China later this year starting at CNY 8,000 ($1,260).

While the Magic4 Pro will launch on April 2nd and will retail at CNY 5,500 ($865) for the 8/256 GB unit. Meanwhile, the vanilla Honor Magic4 will arrive on March 25th in China with a starting price of CNY 4,000 ($630).

