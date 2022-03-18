Huawei P50E Launches as an Affordable Variant of the P50 Flagship

This week has been full of new smartphone launches. Now, Huawei has also introduced its latest entry in the P50 series, a new Nova 9 SE midranger and three new colors for its P50 Pro flagship.

The newly introduced Huawei P50E comes as a less fancy version of the previously launched Huawei P50, with a nearly identical specs sheet. But this time around, the P50E comes with a downgraded processor, the Snapdragon 778G. On all other fronts, the smartphone is a toned down of the flagship variant.

In terms of the display, the smartphone sports a 6.5″ Full HD+ OLED panel that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and centered punch-hole cutout housing the 13MP selfie shooter. On the rear panel, there’s a dual circle camera island featuring a 50MP main snapper, a 13MP ultrawide and a 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

If we talk about the software side, the P50E boots HarmonyOS 2.0. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a 4,100 mAh battery that supports 66W charging. You get the same three Obsidian Black, Cocoa Gold, Snow White colors as the P50 as well as and a new Galaxy Blue hue.

Huawei P50E comes with 8GB RAM as standard and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The baseline 8/128GB variant starts at CNY 4,088 ($644) while the 8/256GB trim goes for CNY 4,488 ($706).

Huawei P50E Specifications