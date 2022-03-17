Huawei Nova 9 SE 108MP Smartphone Launched in China

Huawei announced its first-ever smartphone featuring a 108MP camera, the Nova 9 SE, at the company’s New Product Spring Conference 2022 in China. Just a week ago, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had launched this smartphone in the international market starting from Malaysia, and now it’s launching in China.

We’ll be discussing its spec sheet in detail down below.

Design & Display

Huawei Nova 9 SE sports a 6.78″ center punch-hole IPS LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution that offers a 90Hz refresh rate, 270 Hz touch sampling rate, and 16.7 million colors.

Weighing around 191g, the smartphone is available in three colors: ice crystal blue, fritillary white, and magic night black. It also includes nova exclusive 3D custom themes and desktop cute pets.

As the name suggests it shares its design with the previously launched Nova 9.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, Nova 9 SE is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The device is available in two storage options with either 128 or 256GB and it packs 8GB RAM.

On the software end, it comes pre-installed with the latest HarmonyOS operating system, which is Huawei’s take on Android without Google services.

Cameras

For photography, the handset features a quad camera unit headlined by a 108MP primary sensor, which is the biggest sensor on any Huawei phone to date. The primary sensor is further supported by an 8MP ultrawide and two 2MP sensors for macro shots and depth data.

For selfies and video calling, it comes with a 16MP selfie shooter.

Battery & Availability

Powering the Nova 9 SE is a 4,000 mAh that supports 66W fast charging. The battery is advertised to juice up to 75 percent in just 20 minutes

Huawei Nova 9 SE starts at CNY 2,199 ($346) for the 8/128GB configuration and goes up to CNY 2,399 ($378) for the 8/256GB trim.

Huawei Nove 9 SE Specifications