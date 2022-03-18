Pakistan and Norway to Enhance Collaboration in ICT Sector

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas called on Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (Retd) at PTA Headquarters in Islamabad.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, information communication technology (ICT) developments in Pakistan and investment opportunities for Norwegian technology companies in the light of the Digital Pakistan vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

ALSO READ Govt Launches Green Youth Movement Under Kamyab Jawab Program

The ambassador and PTA chairman resolved to work together to expand collaboration between both countries in the ICT field.