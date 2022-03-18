Private Students Finally Get Most Demanded Subject Option for Matric Exams

The Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has allowed private students to take Matriculation examinations in Science subjects just like students of the Cambridge system.

Until now, private candidates were allowed to matriculate in the Commerce and Humanities subject groups but the new decision has increased their subject groups options.

Confirming the decision, IBCC Secretary, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, told Express Tribune that private students can now enroll in Matriculation Science with any board in Pakistan.

“We will issue a notification of the decision as soon as the minutes of this meeting are approved,” he said and added that the decision was made on the first day of a two-day IBCC meeting on Thursday.

The IBCC Secretary also mentioned that the decision is currently only applicable to Matriculation students but will gradually be extended to Intermediate students.

“A committee has been formed, which will present its recommendations in this regard in the next meeting,” he said.

Dr. Mallah also stated that the minimum age requirement for enrolment in Grade 9 has been reduced from 14 years to 12 years.

Furthermore, the IBCC has allowed the examination boards to provide writers to blind candidates for their examinations.