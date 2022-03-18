IBCC Changes Age Limit for Class 9 Board Exams

In an important development, the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has decided to decrease the age limit for appearing in the annual examination of class 9.

According to details, the IBCC has set the minimum age of taking class 9 final papers at 12 years. Until now, the minimum age for appearing in the 9 class annual exams was 14 years.

The decision was made on Thursday in the 171st meeting of the IBCC held in Nathia Gali on Thursday with Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Kausar Raees, in the chair.

The meeting also agreed to decide the matter of allowing private candidates of the science group to appear in matriculation exams only after deciding the matter of participation of private science candidates in intermediate exams.

Besides, the 171st IBCC meeting also approved the appointment of Chairman Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), Prof. Saeeduddin, as Chairman IBCC Sports Committee.

It also decided to bear the expenses of the writers who assist visually impaired candidates in the annual examination. Until now, visually impaired candidates were required to manage the expenses of such writers.