Xiaomi Reveals Largest-Ever Redmi TV and RedmiBook Pro 2022

Xiaomi recently unveiled the Redmi K50 lineup and K40s smartphones via a special launch event. Apart from the three phones, the company introduced other new products as well, namely the new 100-inch Redmi Max TV and the 15-inch Redmi Book Pro 2022 laptop.

Redmi Max 100 TV

Redmi Max 100 is the largest TV in Xiaomi’s product range to date, replacing the 98″ diagonal of the Redmi Smart TV Max 2020. It is a true home cinema replacement with its screen diagonal measuring an impressive 2,540 mm. The LCD panel delivers 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and covers 94% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Additionally, you also get support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD audio. The TV also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 and boasts two HDMI 2.1 ports.

If we talk about the audio setup, the device comes with a dual 15W speaker setup for delivering the audio output. Xiaomi went with a quad-core processor under the helm with A73 performance cores coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The software front is covered by MIUI for TV. As far as the pricing is concerned, Redmi Max 100 starts at CNY 19,999 ($3,150) in its home market China.

RedmiBook Pro 2022

Among other devices, Xiaomi also introduced its latest flagship Redmi laptop, namely the RedmiBook Pro 2022. This latest model bags Intel’s 12-gen core processors, an optional Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU and a metal unibody design.

In terms of the display, the laptop features a 15″ IPS LCD panel that supports a 90Hz refresh rate as well as a 16:10 aspect ratio.

There’s also an option to configure the RedmiBook Pro 2022 according to your choice with an Intel Core-i7 12650H processor or the i5-12450H trim. However, whichever variation you go with, you’ll get 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB PCIe 4.0 storage as standard across the board.

While the high-end modes come with Nvidia RTX 2050 GPUs with 4GB GDDR6 RAM, the baseline i5 model gets Intel UHD graphics.

Powering the laptop is a 72Wh battery that charges at 100W speeds while Windows 11 covers the software front. Additional connectivity options include, 2x Thunderbolt ports, 2x USB-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI 2.0 connector, audio jack and SD card reader.

RedmiBook Pro 2022 with the Core-i5 processor and Intel UHD graphics card will start at CNY 5,299 ($834). The Core-i7 variant with the RTX 2050 dedicated GPU will retail at CNY 7,199 ($1,133). The company further confirmed that an AMD 6000H processor version of the RedmiBook Pro 2022 will also be making its way to the market later this year.