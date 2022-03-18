Xiaomi Launches Redmi K50 and K50 Pro Flagship Killers

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi, kick-started the year with the launch of its K50 series by introducing the Redmi K50 Gaming handset. The company has now announced the Redmi K50 and K50 Pro flagship killers. Although both smartphones look and feel the same, there are numerous changes under the hood.

Redmi K50

Design & Display

Redmi K50 features a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440px and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with Gorilla Glass Victus for added screen protection and is available in four colors: black, green, silver, and blue. While the black color features a nano-microcrystalline back with sparkling ice-crystal elements.

Internals & Storage

Redmi K50 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC announced earlier this month, with 8GB and 12GB RAM variations, and internal storage capacities of 128GB and 256GB. Additionally, the smartphone features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, NFC support, and boots the Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Camera

The handset features a triple camera unit with a 48MP Sony IMX 582 sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro sensor.

While at the front, the K50 packs a 20MP Sony IMX596 selfie camera.

Battery & Pricing

As compared to the Pro version, Redmi K50 comes with a larger battery pack of 5,500mAh with 67W charging support. The phone starts at a retail price of $378 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the other one with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage will retail for $440.

Redmi K50 Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (5 nm)

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (5 nm) CPU: Octa-core

Octa-core GPU: Mali-G610

Mali-G610 OS: Android 12, MIUI 13

Android 12, MIUI 13 Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G

GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G Display: 6.67 inches, 1440 x 3200 pixels, OLED, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1200 nits

6.67 inches, 1440 x 3200 pixels, OLED, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1200 nits Memory RAM: 8GB or 12GB Internal: 128GB or 256GB Card Slot: No

Camera Rear: 48 MP, (wide) + 8 MP, 119˚ (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front: 20 MP (wide)

Colors: Black, Gray, Blue, Green

Black, Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 5500 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 67W, 80% in 30 min

Li-Po 5500 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 67W, 80% in 30 min Price: $378

Redmi K50 Pro

Design & Display

Similar to the vanilla model, the K50 Pro has the same display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. You get a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate.

Internals & Storage

The Pro model comes with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 SoC built using TSMC’s 4nm process. It comes with ARM’s Cortex-X2 core clocked up to 3.05GHz. A seven-layer vapor chamber cooling system is also included for temperature control.

The phone comes with 8GB or 12GB RAM variations along with internal capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and also boots the Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Camera

Redmi K50 Pro features a 108MP main camera with OIS that uses a Samsung 1/1.52-inch sensor. The triple camera unit also features an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor.

K50 Pro features the same selfie camera as the K50.

Battery & Pricing

Redmi K50 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, allowing the battery to charge from 0 to 100% in only 19 minutes.

The Redmi K50 Pro begins at a retail price of $472 for 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. While the 8GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage will retail for $520, and the one with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage will retail for $630.

Redmi K50 Pro Specifications