Young Boxer Dies During Trials Due to Mismanagement

Karachi Division Boxing Association (KDBA) is currently conducting trials to bring out talented players to the national level but due to mismanagement, one of the boxers lost his life during trials.

According to details, an 18-year-old boxer identified as Tahir Baloch who was representing Nadir Baloch Boxing Club was punched on the neck by a senior opponent during a trial match. The incident took place after the boxer was given a trial match against an opponent from a different weight category.

ALSO READ Pakistan Boxing Federation Responds to Muhammad Waseem’s Bribe Allegations

The deceased, who was a resident of Fareed Colony, Orangi Town, was rushed to the hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

While commenting on the incident, former coach for the national boxing team, Abdul Majid Baloch said that there was no doctor in the ring during the trial match at the Benazir Boxing Club.

The former coach further said that there is no experienced coach or instructor for the trial matches of the national boxing team. “Only incompetent instructors are there available in the club for the trial matches of the national boxing team,” he deplored.