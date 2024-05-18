PSL To Expand To Eight Teams In 2026

Pakistan Super League (PSL) will expand to 8 franchises in 2026 with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) planning to push the window in April and May permanently.

Multan Sultans’ entry in 2018 has been the only addition to the original five so far whereas the groundwork for identifying the new cities for the additional two franchises has not been laid.

ALSO READ Virat Kohli is Eager to Visit Pakistan

The Multan franchise will also go on lease up for renewal next year with the ten-year lease ownership agreements the PSL reached with franchise owners expiring as well next year.

With ILT20, SA20, and ICC Champions Trophy taking place in the February-March window in 2025, the PCB is aiming for a more reliable window.

PCB aims to hold the PSL in the April-May window permanently however all franchise owners are opposing this move, especially three franchise owners who believe that they will struggle for foreign player availability and will have to play second fiddle to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the apex cricket board has proposed that one marquee signing will be allowed to all franchises apart from the draft to tone down concerns of franchises regarding player availability.

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi led PCB also believes that conducting the play-offs in the United Kingdom will be beneficial for the league next year considering it will globalize the PSL and also help in avoiding the hot weather conditions in Pakistan during May.

ALSO READ BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Reveals His Semifinalists Ahead Of The T20 World Cup

Next season could effectively become a litmus test for the future viability of hosting the league at the same time as the IPL, it is an experiment that the PCB is willing to take under the current chairman Mohsin Naqvi.