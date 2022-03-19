Govt Set to Launch Mobile App for Information on Ehsaas Initiatives

The Benazir Income Support Porgramme (BISP) is all set to launch an android based application to give information regarding various Ehsaas initiatives to the public.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Senator Dr Sania Nishtar chaired a meeting in Islamabad on Friday to take stock of the refinements being made to the “Ehsaas Raabta App” that is currently in its final stages. The application is aimed at guiding the public about different programmes of Ehsaas. The android-based Ehsaas Raabta App will be available on Google Play Store.

“Ehsaas Raabta will be an all-in-one platform of Ehsaas, digitally linking the public with the right set of information needed to enroll and benefit from its diverse programmes. A ChatBot is also being integrated into this app to help users by providing answers to their queries about Ehsaas,” said Dr Sania.

The SAPM appreciated the technology team of Ehsaas who is working hard to develop this app. The meeting also reviewed the quality and improvement aspects of the app. To make it more user-friendly, several value additions were also discussed alongside the timelines.

Specifically designed instructional information in Urdu allows the app users to read and understand the information of myriad Ehsaas programmes including Ehsaas Kafaalat, Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif, Ehsaas Rashan Riayat, Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas Survey, Ehsaas Registration Desks, Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship, Ehsaas Interest-Free Loan, Ehsaas Bachat Account, Ehsaas Amdan, Dar-ul-Ehsaas, Ehsaas Panagah, Ehsaas Langar, Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye, One Window Ehsaas, Ehsaas Tahafuz and several others.

Through Ehsaas Raabta App, anyone interested to know about his/her entitlements for various benefits under Ehsaas will go to the Ehsaas 8171 web portal section. By scanning the QR code mentioned on the backside of Ehsaas Card, the app will inform the user about the whole range of entitlements for his/her family under Ehsaas.