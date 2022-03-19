Lenovo Launches Affordable Gaming Laptops with 12th Gen Intel Processors

Lenovo has unveiled its latest thin and light laptops complete with Intel’s 12th Gen processors. The ThinkBook 14+ and 16+ are also capable of mid-range gaming with Nvidia’s RTX 2000 GPUs, but these are only available on some of the more expensive variants.

As the name says, ThinkBook 14+ and 16+ have 14″ and 16″ screens respectively, but with slightly different specs. Both have a 16:10 aspect ratio with 2.5K resolution, but the 14-inch laptop is limited to 90Hz while the 16″ goes up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Both have an all-metal body that is only 15.9mm thick.

Internal configurations include Intel’s 12th Gen Core i5 and i7 variants with 512GB NVMe SSD and LPDDR5 RAM. The more expensive models come with Nvidia’s RTX 2050 GPU, making it suitable for mid-range gaming. This graphics card paired with Intel’s latest processor should be able to handle the latest games at low to medium settings.

The sides of the laptop are flanked with several ports including Thunderbolt 4, USB C, USB A, HDMI 2.1, ethernet port, SD card reader, and a headphone jack. Lenovo has not talked about battery specifications, but here are all the price tags for the different variants.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+

i5-12500H: $ 785

i7-12700H: $ 958

i5-12500H + RTX 2050: $990

i7-12700H + RTX 2050: $1099

Lenovo ThinkBook 16+

i5-12500H: $785

i5-12500H + RTX 2050: $990

i7-12700H + RTX 2050: $1099

These laptops will go for sale in China at the end of March and a global launch is expected to follow soon.