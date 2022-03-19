You Will Soon Be Able to Play Steam Games on Chromebooks

Google recently announced that Steam support will soon be coming to Chrome OS. The company is currently in the alpha testing of Steam on ChromeOS. However, the gaming store will only be available for a select number of Chromebooks.

During its Games Developer Summit, Google claimed to have already launched Steam for Chromebooks. However, the company only recently kick-started the testing phase.

A post from The Verge elaborates:

Google announced that some ChromeOS users would finally be able to start testing Steam during its Google for Games Developer Summit but later revised that message to say that the alpha would be “coming soon.”

Clarifying their stance, a Google Support Manager, on the official Chromebook Help page, wrote:

As you may have already heard, our team is working with Valve to bring Steam to Chrome OS. We are very excited to share that we’ll be landing an early, alpha-quality version of Steam on Chrome OS in the Dev channel for a small set of Chromebooks coming soon.

Google has been talking about bringing Steam to Chromebooks for two years now. In January 2022, eagle-eyed fans spotted changes to ChromeOS that enabled RGB support. Moreover, codenames of numerous alleged gaming Chromebooks were also spotted.

Kyle Bradshaw from 9to5Google also tweeted that people had been anticipating the arrival of Steam on Chromebooks for years, combing through hundreds of lines of code and developer comments, only for the company to casually mention it during the event.

I have been working for months to try and enable the Steam support manually and they just "casually" launch it with no fanfare. https://t.co/owHXDn3PMX — Kyle Bradshaw (@SkylledDev) March 15, 2022

Google has yet to officially announce the availability of Steam and the devices it will be available on. However, a leaked list came to light back in February that includes the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook, among many others.