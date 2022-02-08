New Driving Licensing Center in Lahore to Offer 24-Hour Service

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi has announced that a state-of-the-art driving licensing center will be set up at the Manawan Traffic Police Lines, where services will be offered 24 hours a day.

After he was granted approval by the IG Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, it was decided to keep the center operational around the clock.

CTO Mehdi said that the center is intended to be a modern facility for the issuance of driving licenses. Following the opening of the driving center, driving licenses will be issued 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for the convenience of the locals.

Motorists in Lahore who want to apply for the renewal of their expired licenses or driving students in need of learner’s permits can download the Rasta mobile application and book appointments at their nearest licensing centers.