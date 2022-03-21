Here’s a Comparison of Pakistani JF-17 and Indian MiG-21 Fighter Jets

By Haroon Hayder | Published Mar 21, 2022 | 12:37 pm

The Joint Fighter-17 (JF-17) and Mikoyan-Gurevich-21 (MiG-21) made headlines across the globe in February 2019, with the latter being in it for all the wrong reasons.

The JF-17 is a lightweight, single-engine, 4th generation combat jet. It has been jointly developed by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) of China.

ALSO READ

The JF-17 fighter can perform multiple roles including interception, ground attack, anti-ship, and aerial reconnaissance. In addition to this, it can deploy a number of weapons including air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles as well.

On the other hand, the MiG-21 is a single-engine 2nd generation fighter supersonic interceptor jet. It was developed by Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau in the early 1950s during the Soviet era. It took its first flight in 1955 and was officially introduced in the 1959.

Around 60 countries operated the MiG-21 at one point. It is still in service in many countries almost six decades after its inaugural flight. With around 11,500, the MiG-21 remains the most-produced supersonic jet and the most-produced combat jet.

In February 2019, both JF-17 and MiG-21 were involved in an aerial fight. On 26 February, Indian Air Force (IAF) first violated the Pakistani airspace. A day later, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) conducted a retaliatory attack.

PAF used the JF-17 and shot down IAF’s MiG-21 as the former was returning after successfully targeting Indian military installations. As a result, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, landed in Pakistan after his MiG-21 jet was blown midair chasing the JF-17.

ALSO READ

While the JF-17 is set to perform aerial maneuvers on the National Day Parade to be held on 23 March in Islamabad and will continue to do so for many years to come, in October last year IAF had announced to retire MiG-21, its longest serving fighter jet, in the next three or four years in the wake of a series of tragic event, including several accidents and international disgrace.

Let’s have a look at the detailed comparison of the JF-17 and MiG-21 fighter jets.

Basic Description

Attributes JF-17 MiG-21
Weight Light-weight Light-weight
Engine Single-engine Single-engine
Generation 4th generation 2nd generation
Role Multi-role Fighter and interceptor

 

General Characteristics

Features JF-17 MiG-21
Crew 1 (single-seat JF-17A) or 2 (dual-seat JF-17B) 1
Length 47 feet 49 feet
Wingspan 31 feet 23 feet
Height 15 feet 13 feet
Wing area 263 sq. ft. 250 sq. ft.
Empty weight 7,965 kg 5,339 kg
Max takeoff weight 13,500 kg 8,800 kg
Fuel capacity 5,830 kg 4,380 kg
Powerplant 1 x Klimov RD-93 afterburning turbofan with DEEC, 49.4 kN thrust  dry, 84.4 kN with afterburner 1 × Tumansky R-25-300 afterburning turbojet, 40.18 kN thrust dry, 69.58 kN with afterburner

 

Performance

Characteristics JF-17 MiG-21
Maximum speed Mach 1.6 Mach 1.06
Combat range 1,450 km 1,210 km
Service ceiling 55,510 feet 58,400 feet
G limits +8/-3 +7
Thrust/weight 1.09 0.76

 

Armament

Weapons JF-17 MiG-21
Guns 1 × 23 mm GSh-23-2 twin-barrel cannon or 1 × 30 mm GSh-30-2 twin-barrel cannon 1 × internal 23 mm Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-23L autocannon with 200 rounds
Hardpoints 8 (2 × wingtip, 4 × under-wing, 1 × under-fuselage, 1 × under-chin) with capacity for dual ejector racks on each under-wing hardpoint 5 (4 underwing + 1 ventral, reserved for fuel drop tanks)
Air-to-air Missiles PL-5DE

PL-9C

PL-10E

R-Darter

PL-12

PL-15E

 K-13

R-55

R-60
Air-to-surface missles CM-102

MAR-1

LD-10

Ra’ad-II

HD-1A
Anti-ship missiles C-601

C-705KD

C-802AK

CM-400AKG

HD-1A
Unguided bombs 250 kg Pre-fragmented bomb

Mk-82

Mk-83

Mk-84

HAFR-1/HAFR-2

RPB-1

 2 × 500 kg bombs

2 × 250 kg bombs
Guided bombs GBU-10

GBU-12

GBU-16

LT-2

H-2 SOW

H-4 SOW

GB-6

NORINCO GB-250A NORINCO GB-500

LS-6

GIDS Takbir

GIDS Range Extension Kit

 

Avionics

JF-17 MiG-21
KLJ-7-A Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Fire-Control Radar RSIU-5V
ALR-67 Rader Warning Receiver (RWR) SRZO-2M
S740 Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) ARK-10
JZ/YD 125 IFF System SPO-10
MIT-STD-1553 Databus ASP-PFD-M
Link-17 Tactical Data Link RP-22M

 

Variants

JF-17 MiG-21
JF-17A Block 1 MiG-21 izd. 65
JF-17A Block 2 Mig-21 F
JF-17B Block 2 MiG-21 P-12
JF-17 Block 3 MiG-21 Bison

MiG-21 has a number of variants. Only some of them are mentioned here.

Operators

JF-17 MiG-21
China Angola
Pakistan Azerbaijan
Myanmar Croatia
Nigeria Cuba
Egypt
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
India
Libya
Mali
Mozambique
North Korea
Romania
Sudan
Syria
Uganda
Yemen
Afghanistan

 

Also Read

Haroon Hayder

close
>