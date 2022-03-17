New J10-C or Iconic F-16: Which Pakistani Fighter Jet is Better? [Comparison]

With just days remaining in the National Day Parade, the excitement among the public to witness the fighter jets performing aerial maneuvers above the Parade Ground is at an all-time high.
Talking of fighter jets, one name that immediately comes to mind is F-16. In 1983, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) acquired the first batch of F-16 jets from the US. The first Pakistani F-16 was flown by Squadron Leader Shahid Javed at PAF Base Sargodha which is now known as PAF Base Mushaf.
The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-engine multirole fighter jet. It was initially designed as an air superiority day fighter aircraft. It later evolved into a formidable all-weather multirole jet.
Despite manufacturing the JF-17 fighters in collaboration with China in February 2010, F-16s still remain relevant in the national aerial defense and they will continue to do so in coming years.
Before inducting the JF-17s, PAF also used A-5C, J-7, Mirage III, and Mirage V jets to guard the aerial boundaries of Pakistan for decades.
F-16s, JF-17s, and the recently inducted J10-Cs now constitute the primary aerial defense of the country. PAF inducted the J-10C fighter jets after acquiring them from China in just eight months rather than years that defense manufacturers normally take to deliver a fighter jet such as the J-10C.
The J-10C fighter jet is a multi-role combat aircraft capable of all-weather operations. It is primarily designed for air-to-air combat but it can perform strike missions as well.
In the last article of this special series, we compared JF-17 and J-10C. In the latest edition, we are going to compare F-16 and J-10C. So without further ado, let’s dive straight into it.
Basic Description
While the F-16 is lighter than J-10C and belongs to a previous generation, both have a similar engine and are designed for a similar role.
|Attributes
|F-16
|J-10C
|Weight
|Light-weight
|Medium-weight
|Engine
|Single-engine
|Single-engine
|Generation
|4th generation
|4.5th generation
|Role
|Multi-role
|Multi-role
General Characteristics
The length of F-16 is shorter than J-10C while its fuel capacity is also significantly lower than J-10C. Both jets have almost similar remaining features.
|Features
|F-16
|J-10C
|Crew
|2
|1
|Length
|49 feet 5 inches
|55 feet 2 inches
|Wingspan
|32 feet 8 inches
|32 feet 2 inches
|Height
|16 feet
|18 feet 8 inches
|Wing area
|300 sq. ft.
|400 sq. ft.
|Empty weight
|8,936 kg
|9,750 kg
|Max takeoff weight
|16,875 kg
|19,277 kg
|Fuel capacity
|8,618 kg
|7,380 kg
|Powerplant
|1 × Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-229 afterburning turbofan, 79 kN thrust dry, 131.5 kN with afterburner
|1 x WS-10B afterburning turbofan engines, 89.17 kN thrust dry, 142 kN with afterburner
Performance
F-16 has a superior maximum speed and ferry range compared to the J-10. The rest of the characteristics are almost identical.
|Characteristics
|F-16
|J-10C
|Maximum Speed
|Mach 2.05
|Mach 1.8
|Ferry Range
|4,217 km
|2,950 km
|Service ceiling
|58,000 feet
|56,000 feet
|G limits
|+9
|+9/-3
|Thrust/weight
|1.09
|1.10
Armament
Both jets are loaded with a wide range of guns, rockets, air-to-air missiles, and air-to-surface missiles.
|Weapons
|F-16
|J-10C
|Guns
|1 × 20 mm (0.787 in) M61A1 Vulcan 6-barrel rotary cannon, 511 rounds
|1× Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-23
|Hardpoints
|2 × wing-tip air-to-air missile launch rails, 6 × under-wing, and 3 × under-fuselage pylon (2 of 3 for sensors) stations with a capacity of up to 7,700 kg of stores
|11 (6× under-wing, 2× under-intake and 3× under-fuselage) with a capacity of 5600 kg of external fuel and ordnance
|Rockets
|LAU-61/LAU-68 rocket pods (each with 19/7 × Hydra 70 mm/APKWS rockets, respectively
LAU-5003 rocket pods (each with 19 × CRV7 70 mm rockets)
LAU-10 rocket pods (each with 4 × Zuni 127 mm rockets)
|90 mm unguided rocket
|Air-to-air Missiles
|AIM-9 Sidewinder
AIM-120 AMRAAM
IRIS-T
Python-4
Python-5
|PL-8
PL-10
PL-12
PL-15
|Air-to-surface Missles
|AGM-65 Maverick
AGM-88 HARM
AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM)
AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW)
|KD-88
YJ-91
|Anti-ship Missiles
|AGM-84 Harpoon
AGM-119 Penguin
|–
|Bombs
|CBU-87 Combined Effects Munition
CBU-89 Gator mine
CBU-97 Sensor Fuzed Weapon
Mark 84 general-purpose bombs
Mark 83 GP bombs
Mark 82 GP bombs
GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb (SDB)
GBU-10 Paveway II
GBU-12 Paveway II
GBU-24 Paveway III
GBU-27 Paveway III
Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) series
Wind Corrected Munitions Dispenser (WCMD)
B61 nuclear bomb
B83 nuclear bomb
|250 kg and 500 kg Pre-fragmented bomb
LT-2
LS-6
GB3
GB2A
GB3A
FT-1
Avionics
|F-16
|J-10C
|AN/APG-68 radar
|Type 1473H pulse-doppler fire control radar
|MIL-STD-1553 bus
|K/JDC01A targeting pod
|Type Hongguang-I infra-red search and track pod
|CM-802AKG targeting pod for KD-88 and YJ-91
|KG600 electronic countermeasure pod
|Blue Sky navigation/attack pod
Variants
|F-16
|J-10C
|F-16A
|J-10A
|F-16B
|J-10AH
|F-16C
|J-10S
|F-16D
|J-10SH
|F-16E
|J-10B
|F-16F
|J-10B TVC Demonstrator
|F-16IN
|J-10C
|F-16IQ
|J-10CE
|F-16N
|F-16V
|QF-16
Operators
|F-16
|J-10C
|US
|China
|Pakistan
|Pakistan
|Bahrain
|Chile
|Denmark
|Egypt
|Greece
|Indonesia
|Iraq
|Israel
|Jordan
|Morocco
|Netherlands
|Oman
|Poland
|Portugal
|Romania
|Singapore
|South Korea
|Taiwan
|Thailand
|Turkey
|UAE
|Venezuela
Note that Pakistan is the first country that has acquired the J10-C from China and most details of the export variant of the Chinese fighter jet are yet to be revealed officially.