Hyundai-Nishat to Launch Elantra 1.6L Next Month

Hyundai-Nishat is about to introduce a 1.6-L variant of the Elantra in April. The upcoming model will compete against some of the popular sedans, including Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6, the lower trim Honda Civic, and fully-loaded variants of Honda City Aspire 1.5 and Toyota Yaris Ativ 1.5.

The company unveiled its first C-segment automobile last March and sold 2,784 Elantras in a year, according to Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) sales figures. From 46 sales in 2021 to 312 sales in February 2022, its sales have multiplied significantly resulting in a 578 percent surge.

However, Elantra could have performed better if purchasers had more options. Last year, the only Hyundai Elantra GLS 2.0L variant competed against the 1.6L and 1.8L Corolla and 1.5L and 1.8L Civic models.

The 1.8L or 2.0L models are considered fuel guzzlers in the Pakistani market on account of their large engines, which is one of the reasons why Elantra 2.0L had lesser sales with its hefty price tag. However, the company has finally pulled through and the upcoming 1.6L will surely attract more buyers this time.

The 1.6L Elantra will be identical to the 2.0L variant on the outside and will have a few alterations on the inside, particularly the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen.

The upcoming version will also be less expensive than the current Elantra GLS as it is a lower trim. Furthermore, Hyundai may price the 1.6L Elantra around Rs. 3.5 million, which is in the same range as the 1.6L Corolla Altis.

Via Pakwheels