Hyundai Tests 2024 Kona Hybrid Crossover

Hyundai Kona has gained immense popularity among car buyers, with increased sales over four years in a row in the United States. In order to maintain the sales pace, the South Korean automaker is currently working on a revamped version of this crossover that will be bulkier and more innovative than its forerunner.

2024 Kona prototype was spotted during its cold-weather testing. The carefully camouflaged car seems to have an evolutionary front fascia. Although the details are difficult to discern, it is evident that the design will retain split headlamps as well as a broad grille.

The upcoming model will also have a more accentuated shoulder with streamlined bodywork. It seems to be bigger than its predecessor and may offer a more spacious interior with increased leg space for rear passengers.

ALSO READ Hyundai to Invest $16.10 Billion on Expanding EV Production

The rear end is not clearly visible in images but the crossover will have an angled back window and a hardly noticeable exhaust vent. It also has temporary taillights, implying that the production models will have slimmer ones.

On the inside, there is a floating, widescreen entertainment system. However, the perforated leather seats with significant bolstering were not visible. The car has elegant door panels and a more appealing central armrest.

Engine and Performance

One of the prototypes had a label on it that mentioned it has a hybrid 1.6-L engine, a dual-clutch transmission, and a front-wheel-drive. While none of this is confirmed, the powertrain is likely to be similar to the revamped Kia Niro.

In that case, the 1.6-L four-cylinder engine should produce 103 hp (77 kW/105 PS) accompanied by a 43 hp (32-kW/44-PS) electric motor. This allows the Niro to get a total power of 139 hp (104 kW/141 PS), which is transmitted to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

ALSO READ Hyundai and Kia Are Working on Small and Affordable Electric Cars

More variants, such as a new Kona N and Kona EV may also be coming. The current Kona N comes with a turbocharged 2.0-L four-cylinder engine, thanks to its overboosted feature that contributes to up to 286 horsepower (213kW/290PS).

While there are still several unanswered questions, the new Kona seems quite appealing and is slated to debut next year.

Via carscoops