Milk Prices Drop After Lumpy Skin Disease Outbreak

The prices of milk in Karachi and other parts of Sindh have fallen by Rs. 80 a liter due to an outbreak of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle.

Milk is now being sold for Rs. 70 a liter, with some milk stores even providing free milk on the purchase of one liter.

The prices have dropped as the sale of milk at cattle markets has decreased by 40 percent due to LSD, as per the Dairy Cow Farmers Association (DCFA).

A provincial task force report revealed that 225 infected animals have died from a total of 27,734 cases detected in the province.

Another report from the livestock department revealed that the disease has infected 16,412 cows in Karachi, with a detection rate of 0.9 percent across Sindh.

What is LSD?

LSD is a viral infection of cattle that originated in Africa and spread to countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Eastern Europe. Blood-feeding insects, such as certain types of flies and mosquitoes, and ticks, transmit the disease that causes fever and nodules under the skin, and can even result in death.

An alert on the infection read, “Human disease has not been well documented,” and mentioned that “consuming meat or milk does not transmit the infection to humans”.

It also detailed that food safety should still be ensured, particularly consuming only pasteurized or well-boiled milk and milk products, boiling meat properly, and washing hands with soap after touching meat.

