Oppo Launches The Budget-Friendly A16e

Previously, Oppo had introduced two new mid-range smartphones with the A76 and A96. Now, the company has silently launched the budget-friendly Oppo A16e in the same series.

The newly introduced Oppo A16e is a toned-down version of the A16, that debuted last year. We’ll be discussing it in detail down below.

Design & Display

Oppo A16e comes with a teardrop notch 6.52″ IPS LCD panel that offers HD+ resolution, with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 60Hz touch sampling rate, and 269ppi pixel density. The display offers a screen-to-body ratio of 89.27 percent as well as Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The device also comes with an IPX4 splash-resistant build but this time around it lacks a fingerprint scanner. Instead, it carries support for face unlock. Oppo A16e comes in Midnight Black, Blue, and White colors.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, A16e is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and has 3/4GB of LPDDR4x RAM with 32/64 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage here is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card slot.

On the software front, the smartphone comes preinstalled with the older Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. Additional connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE and Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Cameras

In terms of optics, Oppo A16e features a slightly protruded camera island on the rear panel, headlined by a 13MP primary lens with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device makes use of a 5MP front camera.

Battery & Availability

Powering the smartphone is a 4,230mAh battery, which supports charging through a micro-USB port.

While the company is yet to confirm the official pricing of the Oppo A16e, previous leaks suggested that the 3/32GB variant will start at $131, while the upgraded 4/64GB variant will be priced at around $157.

Oppo A16e Specifications