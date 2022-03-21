Pakistani Cricketer Singing Bollywood Song at Women’s World Cup Goes Viral

Some of the cricket players are multi-talented and they love to engage themselves in other activities apart from cricket while the most common one among these talents is the love for music.

Whenever these players get time, music becomes a primary pastime.

Recently, International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of the Pakistan dressing room where Muneeba Ali was asked by the presenter, Sanjana Ganesan, to reveal the answer to “who is most likely to start singing on the team bus?”. She responded, saying, “Najiha thinks she is a very good singer”.

In the viral video, Pakistan’s upcoming star could be seen singing her favorite song of Indian singer, Arijit Singh “Dil ka dariya beh hi gaya” as other teammates clapped and cheered.

Earlier in the mega event, Pakistan medium-fast bowler, Diana Baig, had also impressed cricket fans with her song “Apna time aayega” from the Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy.

In the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Pakistan women’s cricket team defeated an in-form West Indies side by 8 wickets and registered their first victory in the mega event. This was also Pakistan’s first win since the 2009 World Cup.