Pakistan Ends Record-Breaking Losing Streak in ICC Women’s World Cups

Pakistan women’s cricket team registered their first win of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup as they defeated an in-form West Indies side by 8 wickets. This was Pakistan’s first win since the 2009 World Cup where they defeated the same opponents.

Pakistan had gone winless in the next two editions and was on an 18-match winless run in the mega event. West Indies, on the other hand, suffered their second loss of the tournament which has put their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals in doubt.

The Women in Green were magnificent in a rain-afflicted match as they completely outplayed the side from the Caribbean. The match was reduced to 20 overs after the rain had played its part in Hamilton.

Pakistan was outstanding with the ball as they troubled West Indies throughout their innings. Pakistani all-rounder, Nida Dar was exceptional as she took 4 wickets for 10 runs in her 4 overs to restrict West Indies to 89/7.

The run-case never looked in trouble as Pakistani batters made easy work of the uninspiring bowling performance of West Indies. Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof, and Omaima Sohail made contributions as Pakistan chased down the target with 8 wickets in hand and 7 balls to spare.

Pakistan is still at the bottom of the table with 2 points in their five matches in the competition so far.

Here is the updated points table: