Punjab Govt to Hire Private Company for Lahore’s Waste Collection

The Government of Punjab will outsource the management of waste in Lahore to improve the waste disposal system in the city, reported ARY News.

The Chief Secretary has directed the departments concerned to formulate a plan in this regard and recommend the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on improving its system.

It is pertinent to mention that Lahore High Court (LHC) in January 2022 announced to impose a fine on dumping waste on roads.

The court had passed its order in the case of the increasing threat of smog in the province. It expressed annoyance over the burning of garbage on roads and summoned the CEO of Lahore Waste Management Board.

The court had remarked that the CEO would be held responsible if garbage was burnt on roads. It had also suggested that the board should deduct the salaries of employees if they were burning garbage.