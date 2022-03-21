Steve Smith Falls Just Short of Kumar Sangakkara’s Record

Australia’s experienced middle-order batter, Steve Smith fell short of an incredible record as he was dismissed by Naseem Shah in the first innings of the third Test match between Pakistan and Australia. Prior to the start of the innings, Smith needed 66 runs to become the fastest batter in the world to cross 8,000 Test runs. Smith made 59 runs before being trapped LBW on a wonderful delivery by Naseem.

The record is currently held by legendary Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter, Kumar Sangakkara, who achieved the feat in 152 Test innings. Sangakkara scored his 8,000th Test run in 2010 against India at Colombo. Smith still has a chance to break the record if he manages to score 7 runs in his next innings. Anything less than 7 runs for Smith will ensure that Sangakkara retains his record.

The unorthodox Australian batter has been terrific for Australia in the longest format of the game. He has scored 7,993 runs at an average of 60.10 in 150 innings he has played so far in Test cricket. He has scored 27 centuries, 36 half-centuries, and 3 double-centuries in his illustrious career so far.

Here are the five fastest batters to cross the 8,000 run-mark:

