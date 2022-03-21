World Test Championship Points Table Scenarios After Pak-Aus Final Test

Pakistan and Australia are the favorites to qualify for next year’s World Test Championship final. The two sides have been the most consistent sides in the current cycle and have a favorable schedule as compared to other teams heading into the final.

Pakistan currently sits on the second spot with 61.11 percentage of points from 6 matches. Babar’s men still have eight more Test matches left in the current cycle including the third and final Test match against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The Men in Green are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series next before hosting England and New Zealand for a three-match and a two-match Test series respectively.

Australia, on the other hand, sits at the top of the table with 71.42 percentage of points. They have four more series to play after the conclusion of the ongoing Test match against Pakistan. They will tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series before a four-match series in India. They will wrap up the current cycle with a two-match Test series against West Indies at home and a three-match series against South Africa.

Apart from Pakistan and Australia, last year’s finalists India and a resurgent South Africa are the other two genuine contenders for the coveted top two spots. The Proteas have to tour England and Australia while they will host Bangladesh and West Indies. India will host Australia while they will tour Bangladesh in their remaining two series in the cycle.

Both Pakistan and Australia will be looking to give their all in the final Test match to secure their position at the top of the WTC points table. The final Test match can have serious repercussions on the chances of both teams to qualify for the all-important final.

Let’s have a look at the possibilities of the WTC points table after the final Test:

Pakistan Win

A win for Pakistan will propel them to the top of the WTC points table while Australia will move down to the second spot.

Here’s how the table will look:

Team PCT (%) Points Won Lost Drawn Series Penalty Overs Pakistan 66.66 56 4 1 2 3 – Australia 62.49 60 4 1 3 2 – South Africa 60.00 36 3 2 0 2 – India 58.33 77 6 3 2 4* 3

Australia Win

A win for Australia will help them extend their lead at the top of the table while it can cause trouble for Pakistan as they will move down to the fourth spot.

Here’s how the table will look:

Team PCT (%) Points Won Lost Drawn Series Penalty Overs Australia 74.99 72 5 0 3 2 – South Africa 60.00 36 3 2 0 2 – India 58.33 77 6 3 2 4* 3 Pakistan 52.38 44 3 2 2 3 –

Draw

A draw will not be beneficial for both sides as they will lose crucial points. While Australia will still maintain their spot at the top of the table, Pakistan will move below South Africa and India at the fourth spot.

Here’s how the table will look:

Team PCT (%) Points Won Lost Drawn Series Penalty Overs Australia 66.66 64 4 0 4 2 – South Africa 60.00 36 3 2 0 2 – India 58.33 77 6 3 2 4* 3 Pakistan 57.14 48 3 1 3 3 –

Tie

While a tie is highly unlikely as there have been only two ties in Test cricket ever since its inception in 1877, there is still a minute possibility. In case of a tie, both the teams will lose points but will maintain their top two spots in the table.

Here’s how the table will look: