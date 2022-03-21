Students to Get Free Tickets and Lunch for 3rd Australia Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board has invited students to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the third and final Test match of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy. It is the first time in the last 13 years the venue will be hosting a Test match.

The iconic Gaddafi Stadium hosted its last Test in 2009 against Sri Lanka. Australia will be appearing in a Test at the venue for the first time since 1994.

According to the details, the PCB extended a special invitation to the students from eight schools and colleges to watch the series decider between Pakistan and Australia.

It is pertinent to mention that the cricket board had also invited the students from schools and colleges to witness the historic Test matches played at Rawalpindi Stadium and National Stadium Karachi.

The details further show that as many as 600 students are expected to visit the stadium to support Pakistan Team while PCB will also offer free lunch to students.

It is to mention here that the cricket board will also provide other facilities including golf carts, shuttle services, provision of free filtered cold drinking water, in addition to the installation of mist fans for spectators’ comfort.

Interestingly, the principal of a school had brought all his students to the National Stadium Karachi to witness the second red-ball match.