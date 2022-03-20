How to Avoid Traffic Jams in Lahore During 3rd Australia Test

The third and final Test match between Australia and Pakistan begins tomorrow for which Punjab Government has devised a Traffic Advisory Plan to facilitate the fans coming to Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

According to the traffic management plan announced by Punjab Government, special parking areas have been allocated to avoid any inconvenience and make the experience of the historic Test pleasant for the cricket lovers of Lahore.

In this regard, a parking area has been made in Gulberg College for Boys. Moreover, the fans from Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, and Main Boulevard are supposed to enter the parking area through Center Point.

Punjab Government has advised the fans to follow the traffic plan to avoid traffic jams and unnecessary rush.

Pakistan and Australia will be in action on 21 March at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore for the final Test match. Three ODI and a T20I will also be played in Lahore from 29 March to 5 April.