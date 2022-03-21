Video of Rizwan Copying Smith’s Batting With Labuschagne Goes Viral

Cricketers enjoy great camaraderie with each other no matter where they are from. In the ongoing Pakistan-Australia series, Pakistani cricketers are also pretty friendly with the visitors.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a few videos on social media where some players from both sides were seen enjoying some time with each other.
In a viral video, Pakistan wicketkeeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan could be seen enjoying a friendly chat with Australia’s Marnus Labuschagn while imitating the batting stance of Steve Smith.
Labuschagne was seen correcting Rizwan’s backlift and foot movement while the off-spinner, Sajid Khan also tried to emulate Smith’s batting stance.
Pakistan and Australia began the series decider match at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore earlier today as both teams are eyeing crucial points for World Test Championship.