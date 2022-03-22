Aussie Commentator Apologizes for Violating Bizarre Rule Set by Ramiz Raja

Australian commentator, Michael Kasprowicz apologized straight away after accidentally using the term ‘flat pitch’ during the second day of the Lahore Test. Reportedly, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had asked the commentators to avoid the discussion on pitches after facing criticism for dead pitches in the first two Test matches.

Australian commentator and former cricketer declared the pitch in the Third Test as flat for which he immediately apologized. While discussing the pace of Mitchell Starc in the second innings of the Lahore Test, Michael Kasprowicz could not help mentioning how flat pitches did not aid the fast bowlers.

However, he regretted using the negative term ‘flat’ for the pitch since Ramiz Raja had directed the commentary panel to stay off the topic after receiving criticism for curating extra batting-friendly tracks. Amending his statement, Michael Kasprowicz stated the pitch as ‘beautiful batting strip’ instead of ‘flat’.

Have a listen to Michael Kasprowicz go into full panic mode once he realizes he’s called the pitches “flat” despite the PCB giving a directive to the commentators not to mention how flat they are… #PAKvAUS https://t.co/8Li0CsDRz3 pic.twitter.com/SUXn9N2q9v — Darren Murphy 🏏 (@MrDMurphy) March 22, 2022

At the end of Day 2 of the third Test, Pakistan is 90/1 in reply to Australia’s 391. The day was dominated by Pakistan pacers, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, as they took four wickets each.