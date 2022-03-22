Best Posters From 3rd Pakistan-Australia Test in Lahore [Pictures]

The historic Test series between Pakistan and Australia is in its final days with the last match being played in Lahore. While the players from both sides displayed quality cricket to entertain the fans, the spectators did not take the back seat adding amusement with some eye-catching placards. Cricket lovers from Lahore have voiced their enthusiasm through banners as Pakistan faces Australia at Gaddafi Stadium in the final Test of the series.

Here are some of the best posters that fans came up with:

A fan showed up holding a banner for the wicket-keeper batter of the Australian women’s team, Alyssa Healy as her husband and star pacer, Mitchell Starc, played in Lahore. The fan wrote, “I came to see Alyssa’s husband.” The poster was acknowledged by none other than Alyssa Healy herself as she demanded the blender for the fangirl declaring her banner as the best of the day.

Mitchell Starc seems to be the top favorite among Lahore fans as another young spectator came up with a request for the Australian pacer to bowl the fastest delivery at a speed of more than 160kph.

While there was huge support for the visitors, appreciation for the home team was no less. Following visual shows immense love for Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The home crowd has got demands. A fan wants Babar Azam to win the trophy for the historic Test series.

Another Babar Azam fan here, but one does not need to be his fan to acknowledge how classic his cover drive is.

The tour to Lahore is in no way complete without the food and the fans brought up invitations for Pat Cummins and Marnus Labuschagne to taste the traditional cuisines the city has to offer.

Here is another announcement declaring Babar Azam a world-class batter which he surely is.

Following is a visual spreading love and support for both Pakistan and Australia as one fan praises Babar Azam while the other wants David Warner to show some dance moves.

Here is a young fan expressing passion for the game because, in the end, good cricket is all everyone wants.

With three more days of Test cricket to go in Lahore, more enthusiasm is expected from the fans, and hence more eye-catching posters.

While everything seems cool in the stands, the situation on the field is quite intense as Pakistan is 90 for 1 in reply to Australia’s 391 in the first innings.