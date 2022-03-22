Naseem Shah Equals Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Amir’s Record

Pakistan star pacer, Naseem Shah is one of the finest prospects in Pakistan cricket. The right-arm pacer is the ninth-youngest player to play an international Test match and the second-youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in red-ball cricket.

In the ongoing third Test match between Australia and Pakistan, the youngster also joined the list of teenage fast bowlers to take four or more wickets in a Test innings against Australia. The other two bowlers are former leg-spinner, Shahid Afridi, and former pacer, Mohammad Amir.

During the series decider match, the emerging star bowled quite brilliantly on the first two days of the Test match. He took the crucial wicket of Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Nathan Lyon while conceding 58 runs.

ALSO READ Indian Journalist Compares Naseem Shah With Actor Aamir Khan

Shahid Afridi was the first teenage Pakistani bowler who took a five-wicket haul in a Test innings against Australia. On his debut match at the National Stadium Karachi, the leg spinner picked up five wickets for 52 runs in the first innings. However, the match ended in a draw.

Mohammad Amir was the only teenage Pakistan bowler who took four or more wickets multiple times in a Test innings against Australia. The left-arm pacer first took 5/79 at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Amir also took four wickets and conceded 86 runs at Leeds against Australia as well. In the second Test match of the series, Amir again dominated against Australian batters. He took 4/72 at Lords. In the third Test of the 2016 series, Amir again took 4/97 at The GABBA, Brisbane.