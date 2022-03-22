IESCO Extends Electricity Bill Submission Date

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has decided to extend bill submission dates for Islamabad and Rawalpindi residents due to local holidays.

The electricity supply company has announced that bill submission dates have been extended to 25th March, as the government had announced 22 and 24 March as local holidays due to Organization of Islamic Conference’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Islamabad. 23rd March is an official holiday for Pakistan Day as well.

The utility company says the consumers can now pay their bills on the first working day which is 25th March, after the holiday ends.