Realme Narzo 50A Prime Launched With 50MP Camera And 5,000 mAh Battery

Realme had launched the Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i smartphones, back in September, which was followed up with the launch of Narzo 50 last month. And today, the company introduced the Realme Narzo 50 A Prime via a special launch event in Indonesia.

The latest addition to the Narzo 50 lineup is an enhanced version of the existing Narzo 50A handset. In terms of specs, the Narzo 50A Prime is almost identical to the Realme C35, with the phones mainly differing in terms of their design and chipset.

Design & Display

In terms of design, Narzo 50A Prime features a dual-tone finish. The rear panel has a kevlar-like texture with a glossy appeal and houses a rectangular camera island.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime flaunts a 6.6″ IPS LCD panel that has a Full HD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits of brightness, and a 90.7 percent screen to body ratio. The display features a punch-hole cut-out housing an 8MP selfie shooter. The device also makes use of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics and authentication.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, Narzo 50A Prime comes powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset and packs 4 GB RAM with either 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. The storage here is expandable up to 1TB using a dedicated microSDXC card slot.

Additional features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Narzo 50A prime packs mostly the same specs as the Realme C35, except the Narzo model gets a Unisoc T612 chip, and the C35 is equipped with Unisoc T616 SoC.

On the software front, the device boots Realme UI R Edition on top of Android 11 OS.

Cameras

For photography, the device houses a triple-lens unit headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. It also includes a 2MP portrait B&W sensor coupled with a 2MP macro camera and an LED flash.

Battery & Availability

Powering the Narzo 50A Prime is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging over USB-C.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the 4GB/64GB variant starts at $140, while the 4GB/128GB variant is priced at $155. The smartphone will go on sale in Indonesia starting March 25th.

