Steve Smith and Buggy Cam Back on Good Terms After Yesterday’s Incident [Video]

Australia’s experienced middle-order batter, Steve Smith is highly regarded as one of the finest batters in the world. His performances in the Test format have been noteworthy as his incredible temperament has helped him to score heavily in the longest format.

While the best Test batters have an outstanding ability to stay focused for an extended period of time, they too can have trouble with little movement in their line of sight. Similarly, Smith expressed his displeasure as he was distracted by the ‘buggy cam’ while batting on the first day of the third Test match between Pakistan and Australia.

Watch the video of the unusual moment here:

Well, the good news is that the ‘tension’ between Smith and the buggy cam has since been resolved. The official account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) uploaded a hilarious video on various social media platforms where Smith accepted buggy cam’s apology and gave his autograph in return.

Watch the video here:

Smith made 59 runs in the first innings as he was dismissed by Naseem Shah. Australia scored 391 runs in the first innings with Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey alongside Smith scoring half-centuries.

As for the Pakistani bowling unit, Naseem Shah was the star of the show as he picked up 4 wickets for 58 runs while Shaheen Afridi too picked up 4 wickets for 79 runs.