National Team Celebrates Historic Win by Singing Dil Dil Pakistan [Video]

Pakistan women’s team registered their first victory in the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup as they convincingly defeated an in-form West Indies side by 8 wickets. This was Pakistan Women’s first victory in ICC World Cups after 18 matches as they broke their winless streak that spanned over 13 years.

The victory led to jubilant scenes as cricketers celebrated their achievement. The entire squad celebrated by singing ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ in the dressing room.

The video of the heartfelt celebrations was uploaded by the official account of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on various social media platforms.

The Women in Green were exceptional on the day as they restricted West Indies to 89/7 in a rain-affected 20 over match. Experienced all-rounder, Nida Dar was outstanding as she picked up 4 wickets while giving away just 10 runs in her four overs. Pakistani batters did not panic as they comfortably chased down the target with 8 wickets and 7 balls to spare.

Pakistan’s victory had an adverse impact on West Indies’ chances of making it to the semi-finals of the tournament. They will face South Africa in their next encounter in what can be a virtual knockout match.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has two matches remaining in the tournament. They will face England on 24 March and will conclude their campaign on 26 March as they lock horns with New Zealand.