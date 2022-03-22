Wedding Guests Murder Snack Vendor Before Enjoying Lunch Next to His Body

In a disgraceful display of apathy, nearly a dozen of wedding guests in Pattoki brutally tortured and killed a snack vendor after some of them accused him of pickpocketing.

What makes this entire incident even more shocking is the fact that guests continued to enjoy the wedding meal while the corpse of the snack seller was still laying inside the marriage hall.

ALSO READ WhatsApp is Finally Getting a Long Awaited Feature

Some guests also shared videos in which guests can be seen eating food besides the corpse of the snack vendor, drawing severe criticism from users on different social media platforms.

Taking immediate action, District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur, Sohaib Ashraf, arrested 12 people, including the manager of the marriage hall, and locked them behind the bars.

ALSO READ IESCO Extends Electricity Bill Submission Date

Speaking in this regard, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura, Mirza Faran Baig, said that a case under sections 302, 147, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Soon after the heinous visuals went viral, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, also took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan.