Azhar Ali Achieves Another Milestone as He Inches Closer to Mohammad Yousuf

Pakistan’s top-order batter, Azhar Ali has become only the 5th Pakistani player to get past 7,000 Test runs. He follows legendary batter, Mohammad Yousuf, who scored 7,530 runs in 90 matches.

Azhar Ali achieved the feat on the 3rd day of the final Test against Australia in Lahore. The right-handed batter is currently batting on 74 with Pakistan going strong on 196/2.

Azhar currently has an average of 43.47 with a career-best score of 302*. The 37-year-old has 19 centuries and 35 fifties to his name in an illustrious career that started back in 2010.

With this achievement, Azhar has joined the list of elite superstars of Pakistan cricket. Before him, only Younis Khan, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Yousuf had scored over 7,000 Test runs. Topping the charts for Pakistan is Younis Khan, who amassed 10,099 runs in 118 matches at an impressive average of 52.05.

ALSO READ Australia and Pakistan Still on Top in Updated World Test Championship Points Table

Below is the list of players with the most Test runs for Pakistan: