Australia and Pakistan Still on Top in Updated World Test Championship Points Table

England and West Indies stayed at the bottom of the World Test Championship after the two teams played out yet another draw in the second match of their Test series.

Captain, Joe Root and Ben Stokes scored scintillating centuries in the first innings as England piled on the runs against West Indies. The Caribbean side responded with the same grit as captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood scored centuries as well to put the match back in balance.

England took a bold step in a bid to win the match as they declared on the final day to test the West Indian batting unit and potentially win the match and put points on the table. West Indies managed to hang on with Brathwaite once again standing tall with an unbeaten half-century to guide West Indies to a draw in the second Test as well.

Elsewhere, Australia and Pakistan continue to maintain their spots at the top of the table as they take on each other in the third and final Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Here is the updated WTC points table: (21 March 2022)