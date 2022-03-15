Azhar Ali Has More Centuries at Number 3 Than Pakistan’s All-Time Greats

Pakistan’s experienced middle-order batter, Azhar Ali has been criticized heavily for his failure in the second Test match against Australia at National Stadium Karachi. The veteran batter could only score 14 runs in the first innings and 6 runs in the second innings as Pakistan struggle to secure a draw with just a few sessions remaining in the match.

Despite his recent struggles, Azhar has been one of the most consistent Test batters in Pakistan cricket history. Azhar is the fifth-highest run-scorer in Pakistan’s Test history, having scored 6,926 runs at an average of 43.01 in 93 Test matches.

The 37-year old is also Pakistan’s most successful number three batter in Test history. He has the most number of centuries at the third spot, having scored 15 centuries at the crucial number. Azhar is followed by the legendary batter, Younis Khan who scored 13 centuries at the third spot in his career.

Former middle-order batter, Ijaz Ahmed is the third batter on the list with 9 centuries to his name batting at the third position. Saeed Ahmed and Zaheer Abbas scored 5 centuries each batting at one down.

Here are the Pakistani batters with most centuries at number three:

Player Innings 100s Azhar Ali 124 15 Younis Khan 83 13 Ijaz Ahmed 44 9 Saeed Ahmed 56 5 Zaheer Abbas 60 5

Stats via Cricwick