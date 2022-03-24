Apple MacBook Air will Get Bigger Next Year [Leak]

Published Mar 24, 2022

The rumor mill has been speculating a bigger MacBook Air for a while and it may just become reality next year. Display analyst Ross Young claims that the MacBook Air will finally get a 15-inch screen in 2023.

Apple currently sells a single 13.3-inch variant of the M1 MacBook Air. Rumor has it that the Cupertino giant will stick with the same panel for the new MacBook this year, but with a display notch. But next year, Apple will finally release a 15″ variant for those looking for a bigger screen on a thin and light form factor.

This new 15″ MacBook will be sold alongside the usual 13.3-inch variant. Young has not talked about any differences in hardware specifications, but we can expect to see a slightly higher resolution on the 15-inch model. A larger portable Mac may also mean a larger battery with an improved cooling solution. It is unclear whether the laptops will employ a Mini-LED display or stick with IPS LCD.

This means that the bigger MacBook Air will also cost more than its 13″ sibling.

The analyst is also expecting to see a smaller iPad sized at 12-inches, but there is little information on that just yet.

