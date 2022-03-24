Demand for Pakistani Pine Nuts Surges in China Despite Exorbitant Prices

Pakistani pine nuts have always been in high demand all over the world. With the increase in trade under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the dry fruit has also gained popularity in China.

In recent years, China has become one of the main export destinations of Pakistani pine nuts. During FY 2018-19, 692 tons of pine nuts worth Rs. 820 million were exported to China. The pine nuts accounted for 45.86% of Pakistan’s total exports to China in FY 2018-19.

The exports of pine nuts took a dip due to the Coronavirus pandemic. During FY 2019-20, just 73.9 tons of pine nuts worth Rs. 190 million were exported to China, a decrease of 89% from the preceding fiscal year. The pine nuts accounted for 14% of Pakistan’s total exports to China in FY 2019-20.

In China, Pakistani pine nuts go for Rs. 130,000 per kg, which is almost twice as much as the price of pine nuts from other countries. Despite their high prices, Chinese citizens prefer Pakistani pine nuts.

Chinese social media platforms are also rife with posts praising Pakistani pine nuts. One user penned that Pakistani pine nuts are high-quality and plump while another wrote that they are tasty and easy to crack.

The future of Pakistani pine nuts farmers is bright as under the second phase of the China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA), they will be able to export their produce to China with zero tariff.