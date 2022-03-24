Here’s Salary Comparison of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, and former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, are widely regarded as two of the finest batters in world cricket currently. Both the batters have registered a number of batting records over the past years and are on course to be regarded among the greats.

ALSO READ Hafeez Reveals Pakistan’s Biggest Positive From Australia Test Series

The flamboyant batters have had a similar career trajectory so far. While Kohli has been one of the best batters over the better part of the last decade, Babar has started the current decade as one of the finest batters.

Both the batters have had an immense influence on world cricket in their careers so far and have undoubtedly inspired a generation of young cricketers not only in the sub-continent but all over the world. While Kohli has established himself as one of the most renowned sports personalities around the world, Babar is still finding his feet in stardom as he has just started his journey.

Both the batters have given their all on the field and have been rewarded for their performances by being the highest-paid athletes in their respective countries.

Let’s have a look at the salary comparison of the two players:

National Team

Both Babar and Kohli are currently under contract with their respective boards under the highest category. While Kohli is under an A+ category contract, Babar falls in the A category.

Babar Azam Virat Kohli Contract Salary $92,352 $914,417

*Annual salary

ALSO READ Azhar Ali Achieves Another Milestone as He Inches Closer to Mohammad Yousuf

PSL and IPL

Both the star players are some of the highest earners in their respective country’s franchise T20 leagues as well. Babar, who captains the Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League (PSL), plays in the Platinum category.

Kohli, on the other hand, is one of the highest-paid players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite taking a pay-cut for the upcoming IPL season. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain took the decision to take a pay-cut to bolster the squad in the IPL auction ahead of the new season.

Here is how much they earn in PSL and IPL respectively:

Babar Azam Virat Kohli Salary in League $170,000* $2,000,000

*PSL base salary

While both the players have been the star performers for their countries and franchises, there is a huge gap between the salary of the two players. This truly depicts the huge gap in money involved in cricket in the two countries and reveals why money is not the right metric for judging a player, team, or a cricket league.