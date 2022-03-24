Pakistan Becomes First Team to be Knocked Out of ICC Women’s World Cup

Pakistan women’s team has become the first team to be officially knocked out of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup after they lost their fifth match of the competition.

The Women in Green were completely outclassed by a resurgent England side in their sixth match of the tournament. Pakistan was bundled out for only 105 runs as England chased down the target with 9 wickets in hand. While Pakistan is out of the running for the semi-final spot, England is now among favorites to nail down the third spot as they moved above India in the fourth spot.

Pakistan is at the bottom of the table with one victory in their six matches. Despite a poor run in the tournament, Pakistan registered history as they won their first match in a World Cup match in 18 matches. Pakistan’s previous World Cup win came in 2009 as they defeated West Indies. They went on a winless run for two World Cups before registering a victory against West Indies in their previous match.

Meanwhile, Australia and South Africa are the only two sides that have booked their place in the semi-finals of the tournament while West Indies, England, India, and New Zealand are in the hunt for the remaining two spots. Bangladesh is not officially out of the tournament but faces an uphill task to make it to the next round.

Here’s the updated points table: