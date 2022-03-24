Clueless Pakistan Register Worst Batting Collapse in Test History [List]

Pakistan looked like overcoming a first innings deficit and getting a lead against Australia on the third day of the final Test match until Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc ripped through the batting unit. The bowling performance ensured Australia got a healthy lead entering into the fourth day of the Test match.

Pakistan was motoring along on 248/3 before losing seven wickets for just 20 runs. They lost their last 5 wickets for only 4 runs, registering their worst ever batting collapse in Test cricket history. Previously, Pakistan’s worst batting collapse occurred against South Africa in 2003 as they lost their last 5 wickets for 5 runs.

Here are Pakistan’s worst batting collapses in Test cricket:

Opposition Runs Ground Year 6th wicket Total Australia 4 Lahore 2022 264/6 268 South Africa 5 Cape Town 2003 247/6 252 Australia 7 Brisbane 1995 233/6 240 Sri Lanka 8 Colombo 1986 124/6 132 West Indies 8 Faisalabad 1990 146/6 154

*Last 5 wickets

Earlier, Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali put on a 150-run stand for the third wicket as both players scored scintillating half-centuries. Babar Azam stepped into the middle and also scored a brilliant half-century as Pakistan looked in complete control.

Things quickly went south as the Men in Green lost Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Babar Azam, and Naseem Shah in a space of 19 balls while adding just four runs to their total. Pat Cummins picked up a magnificent five-wicket haul while Starc picked up 4 wickets as they steam-rolled past Pakistan’s batting unit.

Stats via ESPNCricinfo