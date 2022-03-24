Clueless Pakistan Register Worst Batting Collapse in Test History [List]

Pakistan looked like overcoming a first innings deficit and getting a lead against Australia on the third day of the final Test match until Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc ripped through the batting unit. The bowling performance ensured Australia got a healthy lead entering into the fourth day of the Test match.
Pakistan was motoring along on 248/3 before losing seven wickets for just 20 runs. They lost their last 5 wickets for only 4 runs, registering their worst ever batting collapse in Test cricket history. Previously, Pakistan’s worst batting collapse occurred against South Africa in 2003 as they lost their last 5 wickets for 5 runs.
Here are Pakistan’s worst batting collapses in Test cricket:
|Opposition
|Runs
|Ground
|Year
|6th wicket
|Total
|Australia
|4
|Lahore
|2022
|264/6
|268
|South Africa
|5
|Cape Town
|2003
|247/6
|252
|Australia
|7
|Brisbane
|1995
|233/6
|240
|Sri Lanka
|8
|Colombo
|1986
|124/6
|132
|West Indies
|8
|Faisalabad
|1990
|146/6
|154
*Last 5 wickets
Earlier, Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali put on a 150-run stand for the third wicket as both players scored scintillating half-centuries. Babar Azam stepped into the middle and also scored a brilliant half-century as Pakistan looked in complete control.
Things quickly went south as the Men in Green lost Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Babar Azam, and Naseem Shah in a space of 19 balls while adding just four runs to their total. Pat Cummins picked up a magnificent five-wicket haul while Starc picked up 4 wickets as they steam-rolled past Pakistan’s batting unit.
Stats via ESPNCricinfo