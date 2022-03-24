PCB to Display 1992 World Cup Trophy at Gaddafi Stadium on 30th Anniversary Tomorrow

PCB has announced to display the World Cup at Gaddafi Stadium on the final day of the third Test between Pakistan and Australia as 25 March marks the 30th anniversary of the 1992 World Cup victory.

It was 30 years ago on 25 March that Imran Khan led Pakistan to its first-ever World Cup victory defeating England in the finals of the mega event. The day remains the highlight of Pakistan’s cricketing history being the only World Cup-winning moment for the team so far.

Since the final day of the historic Test series between Pakistan and Australia coincides with the anniversary of the momentous victory, PCB has decided to make it more memorable by letting fans celebrate the day with the World Cup trophy.

The World Cup trophy will be displayed tomorrow at Gaddafi Stadium while the cricket lovers will be allowed to take selfies with the trophy.

While the celebrations will continue on the sidelines, a tough battle between the two teams is expected in the middle as Pakistan requires 278 runs with 10 wickets in hand to seal the series victory against Australia.