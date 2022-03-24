Pakistan to Host Tent Pegging World Cup Qualifiers After India’s Schemes Exposed

India has lost the hosting rights for Tent Pegging World Cup Qualifiers after letting Indian players play for Nepal’s team illegally. The qualifying competition will now take place in Pakistan.

International Tent Pegging Federation has canceled the qualifying round for the World Cup in India after India unrightfully included its horsemen in Nepal team impersonating to be Nepalese. The fraud was unveiled by the Indian media itself.

According to the reports, India firstly registered Nepal on its own and then made Indian players wear Nepal’s jerseys. After Indian media exposed the scam, International Tent Pegging Federation ripped off the hosting rights from India. The event where India tried to trick the governing body took place in March 2022. Also, Indian horsemen impersonating Nepalese players have been suspended by ITPF.

On the other hand, Pakistan has already qualified for the Tent Pegging World Cup through the same qualifying event. However, the rest of the qualifiers will now take place in Pakistan following unlawful schemes by India. The mega event is scheduled in South Africa next March while the qualifiers continue till November.