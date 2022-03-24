PUBG Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary With Special Rewards

PUBG Corp. celebrated its 5th Anniversary on 23rd March and has decided to spend the next two weeks in celebration with an exclusive event for its PC and console players. The event brings numerous challenges and rewards for players.

For PC, the event will start on 24th March and last till 5th April. While console players will be to access the challenges and rewards starting from 24th March till 6th April.

Game developers may also introduce new patches and updates. The event will come with three special drops:

Special Drop 01: Login Mission

The event can simply be joined via logging into the game. The login is counted automatically once the user joins and the game is updated.

Special Drop 02: Play Mission

These include daily missions, with progress resetting in 24 hours. Points can be exchanged for items. However, any earned points from the event will disappear once the event ends.

Special Drop 03: Friend Invitation Mission

New and returning users can get 20 Contraband Coupons by entering their invitation code.