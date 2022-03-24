Rizwan or Pant: Who is the Best Wicket-Keeper in Test Cricket? [Stats]

The debate for the best wicket-keeper in world cricket currently has been a long-standing one. The likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh Pant, Litton Das, and Alex Carey have performed brilliantly, both, behind the stumps and with the bat, in the longest format of the game.
The wicket-keeper batters have been an influential part of their respective Test sides and have played a crucial hand in numerous victories over the past few years.
While India’s Rishabh Pant has earned the plaudits, and rightly so, for his exceptional batting performances over the past year, there are other wicket-keeper batters who have gone under the radar.
The current cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) has witnessed some truly magnificent performances by some of the top wicket-keeper batters from around the globe. Let’s have a look at the best performers in the current cycle.
World Test Championship
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Rishabh Pant
|9
|517
|34.36
|1
|3
|Alex Carey
|8
|362
|30.16
|0
|3
|Litton Das
|3
|310
|62.00
|1
|2
|Mohammad Rizwan
|7
|292
|48.66
|1
|1
|Tom Blundell
|6
|237
|26.33
|0
|2
|Joshua Da Silva
|6
|223
|27.87
|0
|1
Here are the wicket-keeping stats:
|Player
|Innings
|Catches
|Stumpings
|Total Dismissals
|Dismissals/Innings
|Rishabh Pant
|17
|32
|3
|35
|2.058
|Jos Buttler
|13
|30
|0
|30
|2.307
|Alex Carey
|15
|27
|0
|27
|1.800
|Tom Blundell
|12
|24
|1
|25
|2.083
|Mohammad Rizwan
|13
|21
|1
|22
|1.692
|Joshua Da Silva
|12
|18
|3
|21
|1.750
Overall Stats
Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, and Tom Blundell have been the most consistent performers in both the departments in the current World Test Championship cycle. Let’s have a look at their overall career record in order to determine the best performer in Test format.
Batting Record
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Rishabh Pant
|30
|1,920
|40.85
|4
|9
|Mohammad Rizwan
|22
|1,112
|44.48
|2
|7
|Alex Carey
|8
|362
|30.16
|0
|3
|Tom Blundell
|17
|809
|33.71
|2
|4
|Litton Das
|29
|1,649
|33.65
|2
|11
|Jos Buttler
|57
|2,907
|31.95
|2
|18
|Joshua Da Silva
|13
|540
|27.00
|0
|3
Wicket-Keeping Record
|Player
|Innings
|Catches
|Stumpings
|Total Dismissals
|Dismissals/Innings
|Rishabh Pant
|59
|107
|11
|118
|2.000
|Mohammad Rizwan
|37
|58
|2
|60
|1.621
|Alex Carey
|16
|27
|0
|27
|1.687
|Tom Blundell
|34
|39
|1
|40
|1.176
|Litton Das
|44
|53
|5
|58
|1.318
|Jos Buttler
|108
|153
|1
|154
|1.425
|Joshua Da Silva
|24
|41
|4
|45
|1.875
Stats via ESPNCricinfo