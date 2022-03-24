Rizwan or Pant: Who is the Best Wicket-Keeper in Test Cricket? [Stats]

The debate for the best wicket-keeper in world cricket currently has been a long-standing one. The likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh Pant, Litton Das, and Alex Carey have performed brilliantly, both, behind the stumps and with the bat, in the longest format of the game.

The wicket-keeper batters have been an influential part of their respective Test sides and have played a crucial hand in numerous victories over the past few years.

While India’s Rishabh Pant has earned the plaudits, and rightly so, for his exceptional batting performances over the past year, there are other wicket-keeper batters who have gone under the radar.

The current cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) has witnessed some truly magnificent performances by some of the top wicket-keeper batters from around the globe. Let’s have a look at the best performers in the current cycle.

World Test Championship

Rishabh Pant leads the pack with the most number of dismissals and the most runs in the current cycle of the World Test Championship. Alex Carey and New Zealand’s Tom Blundell have also been consistent in both departments while Rizwan has also had a terrific record.

Let’s have a look at the batting stats: (As designated wicket-keeper)