Rizwan or Pant: Who is the Best Wicket-Keeper in Test Cricket? [Stats]

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 24, 2022 | 8:20 pm

The debate for the best wicket-keeper in world cricket currently has been a long-standing one. The likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh Pant, Litton Das, and Alex Carey have performed brilliantly, both, behind the stumps and with the bat, in the longest format of the game.

The wicket-keeper batters have been an influential part of their respective Test sides and have played a crucial hand in numerous victories over the past few years.

While India’s Rishabh Pant has earned the plaudits, and rightly so, for his exceptional batting performances over the past year, there are other wicket-keeper batters who have gone under the radar.

The current cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) has witnessed some truly magnificent performances by some of the top wicket-keeper batters from around the globe. Let’s have a look at the best performers in the current cycle.

World Test Championship

Rishabh Pant leads the pack with the most number of dismissals and the most runs in the current cycle of the World Test Championship. Alex Carey and New Zealand’s Tom Blundell have also been consistent in both departments while Rizwan has also had a terrific record.
Let’s have a look at the batting stats: (As designated wicket-keeper)
Player Matches Runs Average 100s 50s
Rishabh Pant 9 517 34.36 1 3
Alex Carey 8 362 30.16 0 3
Litton Das 3 310 62.00 1 2
Mohammad Rizwan 7 292 48.66 1 1
Tom Blundell 6 237 26.33 0 2
Joshua Da Silva 6 223 27.87 0 1

Here are the wicket-keeping stats:

Player Innings Catches Stumpings Total Dismissals Dismissals/Innings
Rishabh Pant 17 32 3 35 2.058
Jos Buttler 13 30 0 30 2.307
Alex Carey 15 27 0 27 1.800
Tom Blundell 12 24 1 25 2.083
Mohammad Rizwan 13 21 1 22 1.692
Joshua Da Silva 12 18 3 21 1.750

Overall Stats

Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, and Tom Blundell have been the most consistent performers in both the departments in the current World Test Championship cycle. Let’s have a look at their overall career record in order to determine the best performer in Test format.

Batting Record

Player Matches Runs Average 100s 50s
Rishabh Pant 30 1,920 40.85 4 9
Mohammad Rizwan 22 1,112 44.48 2 7
Alex Carey 8 362 30.16 0 3
Tom Blundell 17 809 33.71 2 4
Litton Das 29 1,649 33.65 2 11
Jos Buttler 57 2,907 31.95 2 18
Joshua Da Silva 13 540 27.00 0 3

Wicket-Keeping Record

Player Innings Catches Stumpings Total Dismissals Dismissals/Innings
Rishabh Pant 59 107 11 118 2.000
Mohammad Rizwan 37 58 2 60 1.621
Alex Carey 16 27 0 27 1.687
Tom Blundell 34 39 1 40 1.176
Litton Das 44 53 5 58 1.318
Jos Buttler 108 153 1 154 1.425
Joshua Da Silva 24 41 4 45 1.875

Stats via ESPNCricinfo

